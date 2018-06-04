The human cost of Formula 1's 2021 vision

The process of Liberty moving F1 towards its commercial, technical and sporting rebirth is ongoing, but is that happening quickly enough for those involved? And what are the likely consequences of its more contentious issues?

The now-famous Bahrain Grand Prix presentation, held a little less than three years before the first race of 2021, marked the start of Formula 1's latest rebirth - its first under Liberty. There, the teams learned about key aspects of Liberty's plans, the financial side in particular. It was clear the rich would be getting poorer, and vice versa, leaving those walking out of the gathering with distinctly mixed feelings.

Discussions continued on an individual basis, with Liberty visiting factories and popping in and out of motorhomes. The general idea was to canvass unvarnished opinion on a one-to-one basis, without the posturing and parrying that inevitably goes on in group meetings.