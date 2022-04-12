Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan

Eagled-eye observers of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix could not help but notice a strange glowing light coming from beneath Lewis Hamilton's car at points of the race on Sunday.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan
Listen to this article

But rather than this being some funky idea for his W13 to look better, the light was actually a working sensor, and the result of the ongoing push by Mercedes to get to the bottom of its porpoising problems.

Mercedes believes that if it can understand what's needed to stop its 2022 F1 car bouncing on the straights, then that can help it run it in a better set-up window, which will deliver an automatic step forward in performance.

The difficulty is that so far Mercedes has not yet got to the bottom of the triggers for the porpoising, and exactly what are the factors that cause the phenomenon to appear.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted that there were some "hidden gremlins" with the car that needed to be found, and things were especially confusing because no matter what set-up changes were made over the Melbourne weekend, they appeared to have little impact on the problem.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 at Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 at Australian GP

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The porpoising appears to be less frequent in the races, and in a bid to try to comprehend why that is, Mercedes elected to keep on an optical ride-height sensor for the duration of the Australia weekend on Hamilton's car.

The sensor, which emits a light when switched on, measures the ride height and the car's trajectory in relation to the track, so can be used to deliver answers on what exactly is happening on straights and in corners.

These devices are quite commonly used in F1, but normally are only fitted in free practice sessions because they do add extra weight to the car, believed to be somewhere between 1kg and 2kg.

Mercedes felt, however, that the benefits of keeping it on the car for qualifying and the race for the extra knowledge gained, would outweigh any downside in having extra ballast.

As Lewis Hamilton explained to Sky: "I've got something on my car that makes it a little bit heavier, but it's not a huge, huge step. Hopefully it will enable the team gain more information in the race..."

But the light sensor was not the only data gathering exercise Mercedes conducted, as during some of its free practice runs, it added further optical ride-height sensor housed within pods on the edge of the floor.

Mercedes W13 side detail

Mercedes W13 side detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The quest to get answers on its porpoising means that Mercedes has put a push for upgrades on the backburner, as it does not want to confuse matters by changing its car configuration just yet.

That is why the team has not yet introduced a bespoke low downforce rear wing, as it still continues to use a modified version of the high-downforce wing it started the season with.

With the porpoising issues still its priority, it has focused more efforts on race pace, knowing that Ferrari and Red Bull are out of reach on Saturdays for now.

Mercedes W13 rear wing
Mercedes W13 rear wing Saudi Arabian GP

The work being undertaken by Mercedes is incredibly intense, as not only is it trying to find the performance sweet spot, but it is also switching between setups both mechanical and aerodynamic.

This was evidenced by Hamilton and George Russell switching between a rear wing setup with and without the trailing edge Gurney flap (above), whilst also actively pushing the car in a direction that's worsening the porpoising issues in order to collect data and better understand how to deal with it.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades
Previous article

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Australian GP
Formula 1

Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push
Formula 1

The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Latest news

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan
Formula 1 Formula 1

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades

Crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 F1 car

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
3 h
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.