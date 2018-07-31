The full story behind the Force India crisis

Sergio Perez's legal action against Force India created shockwaves throughout Formula 1, but it may have just saved the squad - if objections raised by rival teams can be sorted quickly.

The Force India legal saga dominated the headlines over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, but while some initially interpreted it as a negative development - with the word 'administration' inevitably triggering memories of the painful demise of both Caterham and Manor – it is in fact the opposite.

If all goes to plan, the next few days should see steps made towards a change of team ownership that will secure its future and potentially allow it to grow.