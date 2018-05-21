The Formula 1 championship Alonso is winning

With hopes of a third title out of sight, Fernando Alonso has spoken at length in 2018 about F1's predictability. But there's a version of events in which five drivers have won the first five races, and the Spaniard is F1's top dog.

Formula 1 has a grand plan for 2021 - to cut costs, cap spending, reduce complexity and increase competition. F1's new owners wish to create a utopia of grand prix racing, with spectacular races delivering unpredictable results in front of huge numbers of fans.

This is a vision Fernando Alonso surely wants to see realised too, having spent time during more than one FIA press conference recently bemoaning the "sad" predictability of F1's current competitive order.