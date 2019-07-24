The fears Mercedes is playing with its F1 rivals
shares
comments
Jul 24, 2019, 8:18 AM
Lewis Hamilton's fastest laps at the end of two of the last three Formula 1 races appears to offer a worrying glimpse of what Mercedes could really be capable of if it had to push hard throughout a Grand Prix.
Edd Straw and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman to investigate if those late flourishes are something that should concern everybody else on the grid, and they also evaluate if Mercedes' defeat in the Austrian Grand Prix, and the close qualifying session at Silverstone, suggest the competitive picture is in fact closer than Hamilton's quest for bonus points would suggest.
Next article
Previous article
Melbourne reconsiders track changes on back of new F1 deal
Next article
Aston Martin ready to up F1 involvement should Honda quit
Load comments
The fears Mercedes is playing with its F1 rivals
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
02:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
06:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
03:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
06:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets