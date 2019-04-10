Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

shares
comments
27m ago

Where do the Formula 1 teams stand in relative pace after two weekends of the 2019 season? Here is a direct comparison thanks to our 'supertimes' data.

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix will be the latest installment of an already fierce 2019 Formula 1 development race between the teams.

But after two weekends where the competitive picture looked quite different in certain areas of the grid, how do the teams stack up on pace so far?

Using our 'supertime' data from Motorsport Stats, Julia Piquet and Charles Bradley run through the order of the teams so far based on raw pace. They explain who is ahead, who is behind, who might have surprised themselves and who has made the biggest steps forwards and backwards compared to their 2018 performance.

Next article
Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

Previous article

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed
Formula 1 / Special feature

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

4h ago
Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again Article
Road racing

Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP Article
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

Latest videos
The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP 10:27
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

3h ago
9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories 08:18
Formula 1

9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories

3h ago

News in depth
The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed
Formula 1

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

Sainz: Delayed start gives '19 McLaren "a lot of margin"
Formula 1

Sainz: Delayed start gives '19 McLaren "a lot of margin"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.