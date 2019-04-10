The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix will be the latest installment of an already fierce 2019 Formula 1 development race between the teams.

But after two weekends where the competitive picture looked quite different in certain areas of the grid, how do the teams stack up on pace so far?

Using our 'supertime' data from Motorsport Stats, Julia Piquet and Charles Bradley run through the order of the teams so far based on raw pace. They explain who is ahead, who is behind, who might have surprised themselves and who has made the biggest steps forwards and backwards compared to their 2018 performance.