The dark horse that should be taking F1 2018 by storm

If things had gone differently in the three most recent races, Valtteri Bottas might have scored a hat-trick. The Finn needed to up his game to earn a new contract at Mercedes, and his form so for this campaign suggests that's what he's done.

Heartbroken. Painful. Hurt. Terrible.

These were the words that Valtteri Bottas used to describe how he felt after losing victory in Baku with a late puncture. He was right to cheekily suggest that the only real cure to get over the disappointment was to go out and drink 10 pints of beer.