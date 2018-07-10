Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 British GP Analysis

The changes that put Ferrari on top at the British GP

0 shares
The changes that put Ferrari on top at the British GP
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
10/07/2018 10:00

The British Grand Prix was a major test for Ferrari's in-season development, and the Scuderia passed - running Mercedes closer than expected over one lap and winning the race.

Just a week after a major update at Mercedes helped the German car manufacturer deliver a pace change in Austria, Ferrari’s own developments appeared to make the difference at Silverstone.

The high-speed track has traditionally been the perfect stomping ground for Mercedes, but the tweaks to Ferrari’s floor delivered a step up in speed that made a big difference.

Here, Giorgio Piola and Matt Somerfield look at the tweaks in detail.

Floor overhaul

Ferrari SF71H floor and brake duct comparsion
Ferrari SF71H floor and brake duct comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The long gill-like holes in the SF71H’s floor have been updated, as an extra hole was introduced that reached right back and around to the angled holes ahead of the rear tyre (highlighted in yellow).

To compensate for the arrival of the extra long gill ahead of them the angled holes have also been adjusted too.

Meanwhile, the flap on the edge of the floor introduced earlier in the season (inset, red arrow) has been discarded and replaced by a simple upturn on the floors edge (red arrow).

The serrated winglet on the upper leading corner of the rear brake duct (inset, blue arrow) was also attended to as part of this update, as the serrations have become full blown slots (blue arrow), working the airflow over the surface harder.

Wing choice

Ferrari SF71H rear wing comparsion
Ferrari SF71H rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As part of its quest to deliver a strong all-round contender for Silverstone’s characteristics, Ferrari also decided to run its spoon-shaped rear wing, trading some downforce for drag reduction.

Eyeing the airflow interaction between the hot air exiting the engine cover below and the underside of the rear wing as a potential pitfall, the team opted to run an outlet with a valley in the central section (inset).

It’s a design decision that championship rival Mercedes has been doing too when it has run a spoon wing, as it too looks to improve flow consistency.

Development march

It is important to realise though that Ferrari’s success is not down to a single update, but the fact it has been able to constantly develop the car throughout 2018.

In our latest 3D animation we take a look back at some of the recent design decisions that have helped Ferrari in its bid to win both drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Teams Ferrari
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design News
Formula 1

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed News
Formula 1

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed

Mercedes mirrors comply to News
Formula 1

Mercedes mirrors comply to "the letter" of F1’s rules - FIA

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events