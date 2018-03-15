The big questions of F1 2018

Ex-Formula 1 racer and TV pundit Karun Chandhok is as eagle-eyed a trackside viewer as they come. Here's what he made of the cars in testing.

Every year I try to pick the same spots around the Circuit de Catalunya at Barcelona to watch the pre-season tests. It's a great track to walk around and watch at close quarters because you can see a whole range of corners and areas where cars show their strengths and weaknesses.

Fast corners, slow corners, changes of direction, braking and traction – they can all be judged by your eyes and ears and, pretty much every year, my list matches up with the laptimes because there's nowhere to hide.