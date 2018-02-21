The battle for Formula 1's most coveted seat

Neither of the drivers at Formula 1's top team have contracts beyond 2018. One looks highly unlikely to move. The other is under huge pressure.

When Nico Rosberg unexpectedly retired from Formula 1 as its new world champion at the end of 2016, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said almost every other driver on the grid called to enquire about the sudden vacancy at F1's undisputed top team. Wolff reckoned the only reason Kimi Raikkonen and Daniil Kvyat didn't come calling was because they didn't have his number in their contacts list.

It's indicative of the sheer force Mercedes has become during F1's V6 era that most drivers would leap at the chance to race one of its cars should a seat become available. As much as F1 might pray things change in 2018, nothing about the way '17 ultimately played out suggests the Silver Arrows is suddenly about to be toppled from its lofty pedestal.