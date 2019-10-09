The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
shares
comments
Oct 9, 2019, 4:00 PM
The twin-chassis Lotus 88 is considered the last truly ground-breaking design attempted by Colin Chapman, but we never found out how fast it could have been because it was never allowed to race.
However, as Giorgio Piola reveals, while rivals feared the concept, its drivers were not convinced the 88 would have delivered on the track.
How did it work? Jake Boxall-Legge guides you through Chapman's complex idea to make ground effect cars more user-friendly.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
shares
comments
Race hub
10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
1 day
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 11 Oct
|
02:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 11 Oct
|
06:00
14:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 12 Oct
|
04:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 12 Oct
|
07:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
06:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by