Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

shares
comments
Oct 9, 2019, 4:00 PM

The twin-chassis Lotus 88 is considered the last truly ground-breaking design attempted by Colin Chapman, but we never found out how fast it could have been because it was never allowed to race.

However, as Giorgio Piola reveals, while rivals feared the concept, its drivers were not convinced the 88 would have delivered on the track.

How did it work? Jake Boxall-Legge guides you through Chapman's complex idea to make ground effect cars more user-friendly.

Next article
Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

Previous article

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
02:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
06:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
04:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
07:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
06:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

2
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

46m
3
Formula 1

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules

3h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Quartararo riding Yamaha like Lorenzo at his peak

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
F1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle
F1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules
F1

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules

Ferrari would only rue 2019 if it wasn't learning from errors
F1

Ferrari would only rue 2019 if it wasn't learning from errors

The confusing history of F1 team name changes
F1

The confusing history of F1 team name changes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.