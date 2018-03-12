The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

We're not used to bullish statements from Mercedes, so a comment from one of the four-time reigning Formula 1 champion team's senior figures should have its rivals preparing to play catch-up.

Formula 1 teams know that in a sport where they face the media spotlight so much, it's always better to under-promise and over-deliver. Being too cocky only ever comes back to haunt you.

BAR never made up for designer Adrian Reynard's bold aim of winning the first race in 1999. Ron Dennis was never allowed to forget his conviction that he would have no problems taming Juan Pablo Montoya like a 'stallion' when the Colombian joined in 2005.