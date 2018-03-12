Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

54,557 views
0 shares
The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
12/03/2018 12:37

We're not used to bullish statements from Mercedes, so a comment from one of the four-time reigning Formula 1 champion team's senior figures should have its rivals preparing to play catch-up.

Formula 1 teams know that in a sport where they face the media spotlight so much, it's always better to under-promise and over-deliver. Being too cocky only ever comes back to haunt you.

BAR never made up for designer Adrian Reynard's bold aim of winning the first race in 1999. Ron Dennis was never allowed to forget his conviction that he would have no problems taming Juan Pablo Montoya like a 'stallion' when the Colombian joined in 2005.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page