Long the symbol of an unenviable record, Nico Hulkenberg ended his streak of Formula 1 grand prix starts without a podium finish at the 2025 British Grand Prix. His run to third place at Silverstone ended a podium-less run that lasted 238 races, but this leaves a question: which driver has now entered the most F1 races without taking to the podium?

Here, we run down the 20 Formula 1 drivers who have competed in the most races without ever making it onto the podium.

20. Arturo Merzario

Arturo Merzario (Williams) in 1975 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1943

Race starts: 57

Best result: 4th

Italian racer Arturo Merzario drove in F1 between 1972 and 1979 for teams including Ferrari and Williams. His best result was fourth at the Brazil and South Africa races in 1973, and the 1974 Italian GP.

19. Jean-Eric Vergne

Jean-Éric Vergne (Toro Rosso) in 2012 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1990

Race starts: 58

Best result: 6th

Red Bull junior Jean-Eric Vergne competed in F1 for three seasons, racing for Toro Rosso between 2012 and 2014. In that time, he picked up 51 championship points, but no podiums.

18. Paul Di Resta

Paul di Resta (Force India) in 2012 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1986

Race Starts: 59

Best result: 4th

British racer Paul di Resta competed in F1 between 2011 and 2017, and managed two fourth-place finishes for the Force India team.

17. Esteban Gutierrez

Esteban Gutiérrez (Sauber) in 2014 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Born: 1991

Race starts: 59

Best result: 7th

Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez could only manage a best result of seventh over his time in F1, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

16. Erik Comas

Erik Comas (Larrousse) in 1993 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1963

Race starts: 59

Best result: 5th

Competing in the early 90s, Erik Comas' best grand prix result was fifth in the 1992 French Grand Prix, which he entered with Ligier.

15. Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) in 2022 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Born: 1995

Race starts: 61

Best result: 7th

Over his three seasons in F1, Canadian Nicholas Latifi entered 61 races for the Williams team and finished in the points on just three occasions.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) in 2021 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Born: 1993

Race starts: 62

Best result: 5th

Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi raced with Alfa Romeo from 2017 to 2021, entering 62 grands prix in the process. In that time, his best result was fifth at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

13. Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) in 2024 Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

Born: 1999

Race starts: 68

Best result: 8th

Fellow Ferrari academy graduate Zhou Guanyu had a similarly tough fight for points in F1 once he joined the series in 2022. He raced for Alfa Romeo and Sauber over three seasons in F1, and managed a best result of eighth.

12. Satoru Nakajima

Satoru Nakajima (Tyrrell) in 1990 Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Born: 1953

Race starts: 74

Best result: 4th

Satoru Nakajima raced from 1987 to 1991, and came agonizingly close to the podium with fourth place at the 1987 British Grand Prix and 1989 Australian Grand Prix.

11. Piercarlo Ghinzani

Piercarlo Ghinzani (Zakspeed) in 1988 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1952

Race starts: 76

Best result: 5th

Piercarlo Ghinzani raced in F1 between 1981 and 1989, starting 76 grands prix in that time and finishing just 21. Fifth place in the 1984 Dallas Grand Prix was a career high for the Italian.

10. Vitantonio Liuzzi

Vitantonio Liuzzi (HRT) in 2011 Photo by: Sutton Images

Born: 1980

Race starts: 80

Best result: 6th

Across six seasons, Vitantonio Liuzzi made 80 grand prix starts for teams including Red Bull, Toro Rosso and HRT.

9. Marc Surer

Marc Surer (Arrows) in 1983 Photo by: Sutton Images

Born: 1951

Race starts: 81

Best result: 4th

Across eight seasons in F1, Marc Surer managed six sixth-place finishes, two fifth-place finishes and two fourth-place finishes - but no podiums, unfortunately.

8. Jonathan Palmer

Jonathan Palmer (Tyrrell) in 1987 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1956

Race starts: 83

Best result: 4th

Between 1983 and 1989, Jonathan Palmer started 83 grands prix for teams including Zakspeed Racing and Tyrrell, with his best result being fourth at the 1987 Australian GP.

7. Ukyo Katayama

Ukyo Katayama (Venturi) in 1992 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1963

Race starts: 95

Best result: 5th

Over a six-year stint in F1, Ukyo Katayama started 95 grand prix races between 1992 and 1997. His career highs came in the Yamaha-powered Tyrrell 022, which he took to fifth on two occasions.

6. Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) in 2018 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Born: 1990

Race starts: 97

Best result: 8th

Indy500 winner Marcus Ericsson had a less illustrious career in Formula 1, and started 97 grands prix without managing a better result that eighth.

5. Pedro Diniz

Pedro Diniz (Sauber) in 1999 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1970

Race starts: 98

Best result: 5th

Brazilian racer Pedro Diniz raced in F1 between 1995 and 2000, starting 98 races in this time. Despite two fifth-place finishes to his name, he never tasted Champagne on the podium.

4. Philippe Alliot

Philippe Alliot (Ligier) in 1990 Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Born: 1953

Race starts: 109

Best result: 5th

The first racer on this list with more than 100 grand prix starts without a podium is Frenchman Philippe Alliot, who entered 109 races between 1984 and 1994.

3. Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) in 2025 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Born: 2000

Race starts: 111

Best result: 4th

Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda had his prospect of breaking Nico Hulkenberg's record snatched away from him when he was dropped by the Austrian outfit in 2025 after five years.

2. Pierluigi Martini

Pierluigi Martini (BMS Scuderia Italia) in 1992 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Born: 1961

Race starts: 118

Best result: 4th

Over a 10-year career in F1 that started in 1985, Pierluigi Martini could only manage a best finish of fourth in the 1991 San Marino Grand Prix.

1. Adrian Sutil

Adrian Sutil (Force India) in 2008 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Born: 1983

Race starts: 128

Best result: 4th

After Hulkenberg finished third at Silverstone, the new record holder for the most grand prix starts without a podium finish is Adrian Sutil. The German entered 128 races over seven seasons in F1, and managed a best result of fourth in the 2009 Italian Grand Prix.