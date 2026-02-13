The F1 drivers with the most grand prix starts without a podium finish
Nico Hulkenberg was the previous record holder for the most grands prix starts without a podium finish, but after a stunning Silverstone race in 2025 there's now a new leader in this unenviable record
Photo by: XPB Images
Long the symbol of an unenviable record, Nico Hulkenberg ended his streak of Formula 1 grand prix starts without a podium finish at the 2025 British Grand Prix. His run to third place at Silverstone ended a podium-less run that lasted 238 races, but this leaves a question: which driver has now entered the most F1 races without taking to the podium?
Here, we run down the 20 Formula 1 drivers who have competed in the most races without ever making it onto the podium.
20. Arturo Merzario
Arturo Merzario (Williams) in 1975
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1943
Race starts: 57
Best result: 4th
Italian racer Arturo Merzario drove in F1 between 1972 and 1979 for teams including Ferrari and Williams. His best result was fourth at the Brazil and South Africa races in 1973, and the 1974 Italian GP.
19. Jean-Eric Vergne
Jean-Éric Vergne (Toro Rosso) in 2012
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1990
Race starts: 58
Best result: 6th
Red Bull junior Jean-Eric Vergne competed in F1 for three seasons, racing for Toro Rosso between 2012 and 2014. In that time, he picked up 51 championship points, but no podiums.
18. Paul Di Resta
Paul di Resta (Force India) in 2012
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1986
Race Starts: 59
Best result: 4th
British racer Paul di Resta competed in F1 between 2011 and 2017, and managed two fourth-place finishes for the Force India team.
17. Esteban Gutierrez
Esteban Gutiérrez (Sauber) in 2014
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Born: 1991
Race starts: 59
Best result: 7th
Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez could only manage a best result of seventh over his time in F1, which ran from 2013 to 2016.
16. Erik Comas
Erik Comas (Larrousse) in 1993
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1963
Race starts: 59
Best result: 5th
Competing in the early 90s, Erik Comas' best grand prix result was fifth in the 1992 French Grand Prix, which he entered with Ligier.
15. Nicholas Latifi
Nicholas Latifi (Williams) in 2022
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Born: 1995
Race starts: 61
Best result: 7th
Over his three seasons in F1, Canadian Nicholas Latifi entered 61 races for the Williams team and finished in the points on just three occasions.
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) in 2021
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Born: 1993
Race starts: 62
Best result: 5th
Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi raced with Alfa Romeo from 2017 to 2021, entering 62 grands prix in the process. In that time, his best result was fifth at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.
13. Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) in 2024
Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images
Born: 1999
Race starts: 68
Best result: 8th
Fellow Ferrari academy graduate Zhou Guanyu had a similarly tough fight for points in F1 once he joined the series in 2022. He raced for Alfa Romeo and Sauber over three seasons in F1, and managed a best result of eighth.
12. Satoru Nakajima
Satoru Nakajima (Tyrrell) in 1990
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Born: 1953
Race starts: 74
Best result: 4th
Satoru Nakajima raced from 1987 to 1991, and came agonizingly close to the podium with fourth place at the 1987 British Grand Prix and 1989 Australian Grand Prix.
11. Piercarlo Ghinzani
Piercarlo Ghinzani (Zakspeed) in 1988
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1952
Race starts: 76
Best result: 5th
Piercarlo Ghinzani raced in F1 between 1981 and 1989, starting 76 grands prix in that time and finishing just 21. Fifth place in the 1984 Dallas Grand Prix was a career high for the Italian.
10. Vitantonio Liuzzi
Vitantonio Liuzzi (HRT) in 2011
Photo by: Sutton Images
Born: 1980
Race starts: 80
Best result: 6th
Across six seasons, Vitantonio Liuzzi made 80 grand prix starts for teams including Red Bull, Toro Rosso and HRT.
9. Marc Surer
Marc Surer (Arrows) in 1983
Photo by: Sutton Images
Born: 1951
Race starts: 81
Best result: 4th
Across eight seasons in F1, Marc Surer managed six sixth-place finishes, two fifth-place finishes and two fourth-place finishes - but no podiums, unfortunately.
8. Jonathan Palmer
Jonathan Palmer (Tyrrell) in 1987
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1956
Race starts: 83
Best result: 4th
Between 1983 and 1989, Jonathan Palmer started 83 grands prix for teams including Zakspeed Racing and Tyrrell, with his best result being fourth at the 1987 Australian GP.
7. Ukyo Katayama
Ukyo Katayama (Venturi) in 1992
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1963
Race starts: 95
Best result: 5th
Over a six-year stint in F1, Ukyo Katayama started 95 grand prix races between 1992 and 1997. His career highs came in the Yamaha-powered Tyrrell 022, which he took to fifth on two occasions.
6. Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) in 2018
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Born: 1990
Race starts: 97
Best result: 8th
Indy500 winner Marcus Ericsson had a less illustrious career in Formula 1, and started 97 grands prix without managing a better result that eighth.
5. Pedro Diniz
Pedro Diniz (Sauber) in 1999
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1970
Race starts: 98
Best result: 5th
Brazilian racer Pedro Diniz raced in F1 between 1995 and 2000, starting 98 races in this time. Despite two fifth-place finishes to his name, he never tasted Champagne on the podium.
4. Philippe Alliot
Philippe Alliot (Ligier) in 1990
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Born: 1953
Race starts: 109
Best result: 5th
The first racer on this list with more than 100 grand prix starts without a podium is Frenchman Philippe Alliot, who entered 109 races between 1984 and 1994.
3. Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) in 2025
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Born: 2000
Race starts: 111
Best result: 4th
Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda had his prospect of breaking Nico Hulkenberg's record snatched away from him when he was dropped by the Austrian outfit in 2025 after five years.
2. Pierluigi Martini
Pierluigi Martini (BMS Scuderia Italia) in 1992
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Born: 1961
Race starts: 118
Best result: 4th
Over a 10-year career in F1 that started in 1985, Pierluigi Martini could only manage a best finish of fourth in the 1991 San Marino Grand Prix.
1. Adrian Sutil
Adrian Sutil (Force India) in 2008
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Born: 1983
Race starts: 128
Best result: 4th
After Hulkenberg finished third at Silverstone, the new record holder for the most grand prix starts without a podium finish is Adrian Sutil. The German entered 128 races over seven seasons in F1, and managed a best result of fourth in the 2009 Italian Grand Prix.
