Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?
shares
comments
Mercedes made good on its promise to finally show some pace on the final day of the opening Formula 1 test of 2019, proving it had been holding back on the first three days.
But how convincing were its times, and does the fact it is now the only team on the grid not running a high-rake ride height set-up make its life harder under the new rules that are in place for this year?
Former F1 technical director Gary Anderson and Autosport’s Jack Benyon join Glenn Freeman in Barcelona to discuss the good and the possibly bad news for Mercedes, plus what we can read into the teams that set the pace on the final day: Renault and Toro Rosso.
More F1 testing insight:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Barcelona February testing
|Teams
|Mercedes Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley