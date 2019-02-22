Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Analysis

Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?

shares
comments
By:
59m ago

Mercedes made good on its promise to finally show some pace on the final day of the opening Formula 1 test of 2019, proving it had been holding back on the first three days.

But how convincing were its times, and does the fact it is now the only team on the grid not running a high-rake ride height set-up make its life harder under the new rules that are in place for this year?

Former F1 technical director Gary Anderson and Autosport’s Jack Benyon join Glenn Freeman in Barcelona to discuss the good and the possibly bad news for Mercedes, plus what we can read into the teams that set the pace on the final day: Renault and Toro Rosso.

More F1 testing insight:

Next article
Barcelona Test Day 4: Renault shine, but expected pace-setters hold back

Previous article

Barcelona Test Day 4: Renault shine, but expected pace-setters hold back
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Marquez's salary better spent on bike development

10h ago
Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one? Article
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen? Article
NASCAR XFINITY

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen?

Latest videos
How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes 15:18
Formula 1

How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes

2h ago
Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis 06:03
Formula 1

Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis

15h ago

News in depth
Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?

Russell: New Williams feels
Formula 1

Russell: New Williams feels "nice", "stable" despite setbacks

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.