Testing verdict: Where exactly is Mercedes at after week one?

But how convincing were its times, and does the fact it is now the only team on the grid not running a high-rake ride height set-up make its life harder under the new rules that are in place for this year?

Former F1 technical director Gary Anderson and Autosport’s Jack Benyon join Glenn Freeman in Barcelona to discuss the good and the possibly bad news for Mercedes, plus what we can read into the teams that set the pace on the final day: Renault and Toro Rosso.