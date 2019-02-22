Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Commentary

Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why

shares
comments
By:
1h ago

At the halfway point of 2019 Formula 1 pre-season testing, the early talking points for the year ahead have already emerged.

Although it’s too early to paint a definitive picture of where everyone sits in the pecking order, there are already good and bad indications emerging up and down the pitlane.

Motorsport Network’s Glenn Freeman is joined by Autosport’s F1 experts Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell to discuss who is on top so far, how the chasing pack is shaping up, and who needs a much better second test at Barcelona next week.

More F1 testing insights:

Next article
Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

Previous article

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

Next article

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

Marcus Ericsson, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Feb 9, 2019

Latest videos
The verdict on the first F1 test 12:51
Formula 1

The verdict on the first F1 test

2h ago
How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes 15:18
Formula 1

How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes

22h ago

News in depth
Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas
Formula 1

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas

Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019
Formula 1

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.