Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why
At the halfway point of 2019 Formula 1 pre-season testing, the early talking points for the year ahead have already emerged.
Although it’s too early to paint a definitive picture of where everyone sits in the pecking order, there are already good and bad indications emerging up and down the pitlane.
Motorsport Network’s Glenn Freeman is joined by Autosport’s F1 experts Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell to discuss who is on top so far, how the chasing pack is shaping up, and who needs a much better second test at Barcelona next week.
