Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Commentary

Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can be confident over 2019 title bid

1h ago

Sebastian Vettel's day of Formula 1 testing ended in the Barcelona barriers on Wednesday, but that scare shouldn't cause too much concern for Ferrari.

The team appears to be rejuvenated both on and off the track in 2019. With insight from Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero, who knows the inner workings of Maranello very well, Ben Anderson and Scott Mitchell discuss Ferrari's new culture following a change of regime, and why the team is so confident based on how testing has gone so far.

Our journalists also discuss the crash that curtailed Vettel's running, and robbed Charles Leclerc of more track time after his problems on day one.

