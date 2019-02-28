Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster
Every Formula 1 team set its fastest time of 2019 pre-season testing so far on the penultimate day of the final test, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap.
Leclerc later said that Italian team was not running “flat out” in the morning session where he set the quickest time, and then stayed on top in the afternoon.
In this video from Barcelona, Ben Anderson is joined by Edd Straw and Jack Cozens to discuss what the fastest day of 2019 testing told us, why Leclerc’s lap was far from the full potential of the SF90, how the midfield battle is shaping up, and where Mercedes fits into the picture.
