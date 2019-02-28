Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Commentary

Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster

shares
comments
1h ago

Every Formula 1 team set its fastest time of 2019 pre-season testing so far on the penultimate day of the final test, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap.

Leclerc later said that Italian team was not running “flat out” in the morning session where he set the quickest time, and then stayed on top in the afternoon. 

In this video from Barcelona, Ben Anderson is joined by Edd Straw and Jack Cozens to discuss what the fastest day of 2019 testing told us, why Leclerc’s lap was far from the full potential of the SF90, how the midfield battle is shaping up, and where Mercedes fits into the picture.

More F1 test insights:

Next article
Barcelona test 2, Day 3: Fresh F1 2019 tech images from pit lane

Previous article

Barcelona test 2, Day 3: Fresh F1 2019 tech images from pit lane
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now

Red zone: trending stories

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return

6h ago
Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster Article
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Latest videos
'Ferrari can go even quicker' - F1 testing's fastest day yet 08:46
Formula 1

'Ferrari can go even quicker' - F1 testing's fastest day yet

1h ago
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return 06:28
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return

11h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster

Barcelona test 2, Day 3: Fresh F1 2019 tech images from pit lane
Formula 1

Barcelona test 2, Day 3: Fresh F1 2019 tech images from pit lane

The real reason why Williams ended up so far behind
Formula 1

The real reason why Williams ended up so far behind

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.