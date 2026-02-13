Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Tennis world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz visits F1 Bahrain testing to meet hero Fernando Alonso

Carlos Alcaraz visited Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and several F1 garages in the Bahrain paddock during pre-season testing

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made an appearance in the Bahrain International Circuit paddock during pre-season testing.

The world No. 1 men's singles tennis player visited fellow Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, as well as stopping by the McLaren and Ferrari garages.

After becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, the 22-year-old made a pitstop at the F1 Bahrain pre-season testing before heading to Qatar for the ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week. 

Alcaraz has long been a motorsport fan, and specifically an Alonso supporter. He even recreated one of the two-time champion's famous poses after he celebrated his semi-final win in Australia. “I have to admit that I’ve never been particularly interested in it," Alcaraz said about F1 in 2023. "But Fernando has made me into a Formula 1 fan. He’s made me watch races, made me support him."

 

Alonso confirmed that there is still a lot of work to do for Aston Martin after the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. "It was good to be back in the AMR26 and get some solid mileage today," the Spanish driver said after completing 98 laps.

"We worked through our programme and moved into longer consecutive runs, exploring different setups. Testing is always about learning and today was no different. It's clear there is a lot of work for us to still do and we need to improve our pace. The team will analyse everything over the coming days to make sure we are well prepared for the test next week and for the first race of the season in Melbourne."

The final day of the first week of pre-season testing is currently underway. The teams will have one more three-day block of testing next week before heading to Australia for the season-opening grand prix.

