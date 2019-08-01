Ten F1 drivers who were dumped during the season
shares
comments
Aug 1, 2019, 6:17 AM
Red Bull has become synonymous with mid-season driver changes during its time in Formula 1, but the ruthless seat-swapping did not begin when it arrived in the championship.
Looking back across the history of F1, we count down 10 drivers who were ruthlessly given the axe during their campaigns.
World champions, legal action, sponsor clashes and the desire to give the next big star an F1 seat all feature as reasons for these mid-season driver changes.
Next article
Previous article
Horner "totally relaxed" about Verstappen's future
Next article
Steiner: '19 Haas "the strangest car I've worked with"
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Ten F1 drivers who were dumped during the season
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
08:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
05:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
08:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
08:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets