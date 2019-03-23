Video: An in-depth look at Formula 1 rear wings
shares
comments
1h ago
Formula 1 cars become increasingly more complex with every iteration and 2019 has been no exception.
While F1 mandated simpler front wings for 2019, it has led to a development war in other areas of the car.
In this latest episode, Giorgio Piola and Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge discuss how a rear wing informs an F1 car's package.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Video: An in-depth look at Formula 1 rear wings
shares
comments