Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: An in-depth look at Formula 1 rear wings

1h ago

Formula 1 cars become increasingly more complex with every iteration and 2019 has been no exception.

While F1 mandated simpler front wings for 2019, it has led to a development war in other areas of the car.

In this latest episode, Giorgio Piola and Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge discuss how a rear wing informs an F1 car's package.

Click here to watch Episode 1 in this series.

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff
Formula 1
Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff
Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff

