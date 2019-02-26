Sign in
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Analysis

Tech verdict: Mercedes’ changes to its 2019 F1 car explained

1h ago

Mercedes unveiled a host of changes to its W10 2019 Formula 1 car as the second pre-season test began at Barcelona on Tuesday morning.

That followed an inconclusive first week in which the champion team appeared to be off arch-rival Ferrari's pace with a car that had clearly followed a very different design concept to the other frontrunners - particularly in regard to the new front wing rules.

With the help of Giorgio Piola's images, Jake Boxall-Legge joined Ben Anderson to discuss the changes Mercedes has made and to explain the thinking behind them.

