Tech verdict: Mercedes’ changes to its 2019 F1 car explained
1h ago
Mercedes unveiled a host of changes to its W10 2019 Formula 1 car as the second pre-season test began at Barcelona on Tuesday morning.
That followed an inconclusive first week in which the champion team appeared to be off arch-rival Ferrari's pace with a car that had clearly followed a very different design concept to the other frontrunners - particularly in regard to the new front wing rules.
With the help of Giorgio Piola's images, Jake Boxall-Legge joined Ben Anderson to discuss the changes Mercedes has made and to explain the thinking behind them.
