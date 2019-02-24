Tech verdict: Latest F1 2019 tech developments explained
The first 2019 pre-season Formula 1 test at Barcelona provided our maiden opportunity to see the new cars on track, and view the solutions the teams have made for this year’s aerodynamic rule tweaks.
It was also first the chance to see many of the parts the teams were either hiding or did not have ready at their launches.
In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge and former F1 technical director Gary Anderson take you through the most interesting car parts they spotted in the Barcelona pit lane last week, with the help of illustrations from the gifted technical eye of Giorgio Piola.
|Formula 1
|Barcelona February testing