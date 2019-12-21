2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
312 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
326 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
340 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

shares
comments
2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Dec 21, 2019, 5:16 PM

Join us as we delve into Giorgio Piola’s 2019 archive and bring you insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams throughout a season in the pursuit of more performance. In today’s gallery we will focus on… Haas.

A somewhat bizarre season for the Haas F1 Team, with the off-track distraction of the Rich Energy sponsor saga added to by technical woes that led to running its cars in two different specifications at times in an attempt to solve handling inconsistency issues.

It ended the season with Romain Grosjean using the very floor in the final race of the season that he’d used in pre-season testing! Team boss Gunther Steiner admitted it was a “lame duck” and “for me, 2019 never happened and we can forget about that year happening”.

Click on the arrows on the images below to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front brake detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front brake detail
1/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The VF19 shared commonality with Ferrari on a number of parts, due to their technical partnership, one of which was the use of a novel brake drum design. The solution looked to simulate the blown axle that Haas had used in previous seasons, delivering airflow captured by the brake duct inlet to the wheel face, in order that the wake created by the wheel and tyre be adjusted.

Haas F1 Team technical detail

Haas F1 Team technical detail
2/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Taken at the Azerbaijan GP this image gives us a great view of the bargeboard and sidepod deflector region on the VF19.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 turning vanes

Haas F1 Team VF-19 turning vanes
3/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

While the majority of the field had moved onto under-nose cape solutions, Haas continued to field more traditional vertical turning vanes on the VF19. In search of some additional performance, it added these additional fins at the Spanish GP too.

Haas F1 Team rear technical detail

Haas F1 Team rear technical detail
4/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas ran a double-hooped and slotted T-Wing for the Monaco GP along with an additional blade between the rear wing pillars as it searched for as much rear-end performance as it could get.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 sidepod detail

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 sidepod detail
5/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Struggling for performance in the opening phase of the season the team began to split the design path, installing updates only on one car – usually Magnussen’s car. For the German GP the Dane was given a new bargeboard setup, including the mid-height boomerang we’d seen used elsewhere on the grid.

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard
6/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The boomerang seen from above, incorporating slots within its surface to comply with the regulations.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
7/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear of the car the team also introduced a new idea in the rear wing’s transition zone, installing these fluted louvres, rather than the more conventional strakes.

Haas F1 Team rear wing technical detail

Haas F1 Team rear wing technical detail
8/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, the VF19’s rear wing had sported the more conventional vertical strakes prior to the update.

Haas VF-19 front wing detail

Haas VF-19 front wing detail
9/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With an eye on 2020 the team looked at another front wing solution in the closing stages of the season. The unloaded style wing (bottom) bears much more of a resemblance to the solution fielded by Ferrari and Alfa Romeo throughout the rest of the season.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 and Ferrari SF90 front wing detail comparison

Haas F1 Team VF-19 and Ferrari SF90 front wing detail comparison
10/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The changes made to the wing also necessitated a change of tact when it comes to the endplate design with a notch removed in the upper corner.

Read Also:

Next article
Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle

Previous article

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

2
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

3h
3
Dakar

Sainz: Mini buggy is ready to take fight to Toyota

4
MotoGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

5
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

52m

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget
F1

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle
F1

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time
F1

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit
F1

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit

Hamilton, Bottas form "sensational driver line-up" - Wolff
F1

Hamilton, Bottas form "sensational driver line-up" - Wolff

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.