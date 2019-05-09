Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Commentary

Tech verdict: F1 expert Giorgio Piola on Spanish GP updates

23m ago

Thursday at Barcelona offered the first glimpse of the major update packages Formula 1 teams have brought for the Spanish Grand Prix, the first race of the European season.

Legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola spent the day taking photographs and gathering details about the upgrades, before he joined Edd Straw to discuss his findings.

They go in-depth on title rivals Mercedes and Ferrari's changes to their cars, as well as looking at what to expect from Red Bull and which midfield teams are likely to have the most interesting developments.

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
