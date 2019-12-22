2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
304 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
311 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
325 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
339 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency

shares
comments
2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Dec 22, 2019, 6:33 PM

Join us as we delve into Giorgio Piola’s 2019 archive and bring you insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams throughout a season in the pursuit of more performance. In today’s gallery we will focus on… Alfa Romeo.

The rebranded Sauber team started the season well, with Kimi Raikkonen (who switched places with Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc) scoring in the first four races, then another four out of five before the summer break – as penalties in the German Grand Prix, for clutch setting offences, cost a double points payday.

After the break, the team really struggled for pace – with only the chaotic Brazilian GP truly falling its way with a pair of top-five finishes.

Click on the arrows on the images below to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
1/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The C38 garnered plenty of attention when it was launched, as the team had taken a seemingly aggressive approach to the new front wing regulations for 2019, opting for the ‘unloaded’ solution.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 fins

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 fins
2/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa continued its aggressive aero stance when it introduced these fins on the transition of the nose, opting for four feather-like fins instead of the singular L-shaped fins used elsewhere on the grid.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail
3/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa’s rear wing utilised these pinched sections on the upper leading edge of the endplate as the aerodynamicists looked to limit the damage caused by the introduction of new regulations that had ruled out the louvres that had become commonplace in the last decade.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing and nose

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing and nose
4/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For the British GP, Alfa Romeo showed up with a new nose solution featuring a ‘cape’, much like the majority of the field. Changes were also made to the front wing, with a revised footplate design the most prominent feature.

Alfa Romeo C38 endplate design, German Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo C38 endplate design, German Grand Prix
5/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team made further changes to the front wing footplate for the German GP, as the dividing strake altered to suit the track characteristics at hand.

Alfa Romeo C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo C38, front wing
6/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The cape solution was refined further still later in the season, as the team looked to improve its aerodynamic output.

Alfa Romeo C38, front wing, Brazilian GP

Alfa Romeo C38, front wing, Brazilian GP
7/7

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having fielded an unconventional upper flap on the front wing throughout the course of the season, which featured only short slots in the outermost and innermost sections, Alfa revised the design in Brazil, opting for a full-length slot.

Next article
Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021

Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Sainz: Mini buggy is ready to take fight to Toyota

2
Formula 1

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

3
Formula 1

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit

4
WTCR

Goodyear named WTCR's tyre supplier

5
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency
F1

2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency

Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021
F1

Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"
F1

Binotto reveals Ferrari driver meeting "embarrassments"

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget
F1

2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle
F1

Top Stories of 2019, #11: Vettel's Canadian GP debacle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.