F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on 2019’s finer details

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
We are already past the halfway point in the Formula 1 season, and so far we’ve seen plenty of great work done by the teams to improve their performance. As always, Giorgio Piola has kept a close eye on these improvements – so we can take a look through the story so far…
Pockets of performance can always be found when new regulations come into play, especially in areas where the FIA have already tried to close things off. As they say, the devil is in the details.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front suspension
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
All of the teams have looked to carve out space for small winglets on the brake duct this year, as seen here on the Mercedes W10.
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 fins
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Similarly, many teams now have winglets mounted on the ramped section of the chassis, used to just tidy up the airflow as it travels over the nose/chassis transition. Here’s the Alfa Romeo C38.
Red Bull RB15 new fins
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
While several other teams have added some relatively rudimentary L-shaped winglets, it was Red Bull that added some more stylised winglets on Max Verstappen’s car in Canada.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 DRS
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes has been playing around with serrated surfaces for a number of years now to help improve efficiency, and this year they opted to do so with the trailing edge of the DRS pod.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 serrated rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes also ran a serrated trailing edge on its rear wing mainplane in Azerbaijan.
Ferrari SF90 DRS
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari also took on a design feature we’d already seen from Toro Rosso, whereby the DRS pod has an extension that limits the upper flap’s travel.
