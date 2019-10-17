Back-to-back test: Compare new F1 aero parts used in Japan

Renault R.S.19 old front wing 1 / 6 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault introduced a new front wing it hoped would not only unlock some more of the RS19’s latent potential, but perhaps also offer insight into the trajectory they should follow for next season. Note the shape of the mainplane as it connects the front wing’s neutral section and the shape of the flaps above on the old design illustrated here.

Renault R.S.19 new front wing 2 / 6 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In comparison, the new design has been drastically altered in order to change the shape, position and vorticity of the Y250 vortex that’s created and manipulated here. There’s now a curvature to the mainplane’s profile as it meets with the neutral section (blue arrow), while a small slot has been added to the second flap in order that flow can bleed through. The third flap has been altered significantly in order to coincide with the aforementioned changes and now features a small cutout (red arrow) much like we’ve already seen used by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Red Bull RB15 old S-duct 3 / 6 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull made a small modification to the RB15 in Japan, as it looked to grab some more performance from the ‘S’-duct and the fins mounted either side of it. Note the width of the outlet in the old solution pictured here.

Red Bull RB15 new S-duct 4 / 6 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The new solution is much narrower and will likely focus the jet of air expelled from the ‘S’-duct more effectively, while also giving the fins either side more freedom to work the surrounding airflow.

Williams Racing FW42 old front wing 5 / 6 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Williams continues to search for answers to its woes and seized upon an opportunity to evaluate a new front wing concept in Japan. The older specification front wing seen here is what we’d term a loaded wing design, and has a very narrow portion at the outboard end that doesn't move when the flap adjuster is utilised.