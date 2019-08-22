F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on key 2019 developments

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
We are already past the halfway point in the Formula 1 season, and so far we’ve seen plenty of great work done by the teams to improve their performance. As always, Giorgio Piola has kept a close eye on these improvements – so we can take a look through the story so far…
The bargeboard region has been another area of explosive development since the regulations were changed to increase downforce in 2017. The teams have continued to make strides in this area, even though the available space has been reduced for this season.
Click on the arrows to scroll through the photos and captions below.
2019 bargeboard regulation
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The height at which the bargeboards could extend upward was reduced by 150mm, but they can now sit 100mm further forward.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes’ bargeboards and surrounding aerodynamic paraphernalia were given an extensive overhaul in the ‘B’-spec package that arrived at the second pre-season test.
Red Bull RB15 bargeboards
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull made changes to its bargeboard and deflector setup early on (red arrows), using a low-slotted element on the leading corner of the floor to bridge the gap and guide the airflow in that region.
Ferrari SF90, bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari made changes to its bargeboard setup just ahead of the summer break, as it doubled up on the boomerang arrangement, much like Mercedes had with its ‘B’-spec update back at the second pre-season test.
McLaren MCL34 bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren’s initial bargeboard arrangement featured a large wedge-shaped boomerang on the upper boundary of that new lower allowance, and featured numerous slots in order it matched those in the surfaces.
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Renault made a collection of changes to its bargeboards, deflectors and open-face mirrors as part of a larger update package the team introduced at its home race in France.
Williams FW42, bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Keen to unlock the potential of the recalcitrant FW42, Williams made big changes to its bargeboards and sidepod deflectors at the British GP.
