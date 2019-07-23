Tech insight: The caped crusaders of the F1 paddock

It’s not exactly a new idea, just a reimagining of a device we’ve seen before, with the previous incarnation rising to prominence with Williams in 2009 and McLaren in 2010 (illustrated below, click on the arrows to scroll between them).

The then-named ‘snowplough’ device looked to maximise flow performance from the high nose solution that the prevailing regulations permitted.

Slider List Williams FW32 nose (right) compared with FW31 (left) 1 / 2 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Williams first used this design in 2009 (left)... McLaren MP4-25 nose 2 / 2 Photo by: Giorgio Piola ...and this was McLaren’s solution for 2010.

Mercedes takes the "Super Ted" route

It was Mercedes, in 2017, that then reimagined this solution, with members of the team reportedly naming it “Super Ted’s cape” given its similarity to the childhood TV character when viewed from beneath.

With the narrowest nose on the grid, the team has been able to stretch the device out and utilise an airflow defining profile either side of the main structure in order to capture and nurture the airflow that passes by.

Here's how the concept was revisited and refined by Mercedes in 2017...

Slider List Mercedes W08 nose duct, Russian GP 1 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W08 was first outfitted with turning vanes under the nose and chassis. Mercedes W08 nose duct, Spanish GP 2 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Introduced in Spain, the W08 was fitted with a narrower nose and cape – that did away with the turning vanes in this region. Mercedes W08 narrow nose, Spanish GP 3 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes opted to use the cape as a means of moving the airflow ahead of the point on the car normally associated with such a task. Evolution of the Mercedes W08 nose in 2017 4 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The solution underwent alterations throughout that season, as the team continued to hone the solution to maximise performance. This resulted in changes made at both the front and rear of the cape's design, improving how airflow was captured and how it was repurposed downstream.

Williams and McLaren join the club in 2018

Slider List Williams FW41 layout 1 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Williams made some bold design decisions in 2018, mixing some of the key aerodynamic ideas seen from both Mercedes and Ferrari in the hope it could improve performance. Top-right inset is the under-nose cape addition. Williams FW42 2 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The under-nose cape design can clearly be seen here on the 2019 car. McLaren MCL33 front wing Monaco GP 3 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren was next to make the move, introducing a new design at the 2018 Spanish GP... McLaren MCL33 front wing Spanish GP 4 / 4 Photo by: Giorgio Piola ...This was the first time a team had looked to use the cape in conjunction with the nose-tip air ducts, and while alterations had to be made the solution showed great promise.

The 2019 bandwagon jumpers