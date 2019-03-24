Seven ways F1 teams got around tobacco bans
Following the removal of tobacco-adjacent branding from two F1 teams' cars in Australia, we recall how grand prix squads tackled similar regulatory hurdles in the past.
The Ferrari and McLaren Formula 1 teams both changed branding on their cars for the Australian Grand Prix after complaints about their links to tobacco companies.
The saga was reminiscent of the bygone era in which F1 teams carried full-on tobacco sponsorship, with as many as five outfits running such branding as late as 2001.
In our latest video, we take a look back at seven popular methods that were used by teams during this period.
