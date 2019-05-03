Sign in
Formula 1 / Commentary

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Spanish GP?

shares
comments
49m ago

The latest instalment of the 2019 Formula 1 teammate battles assesses who is winning the various wars up and down the grid following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

At the head of the pack, Valtteri Bottas hit back to reclaim the championship lead from his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the scene of his late-race heartbreak in Baku last year.
 
In this video, Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet takes a look at the teammate battles from all 10 teams on the F1 grid.

