Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Commentary

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Chinese GP?

26m ago

The latest instalment of the 2019 Formula 1 teammate battles takes a look at who is winning the war following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc's stunning performance will have only boosted his sky-high reputation after another tricky race for Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. 

But who comes out on top across the 10 teams? Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet looks closer at the head-to-head battles going into this weekend’s landmark 1000th F1 World Championship race.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP Tickets
