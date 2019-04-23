Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Azerbaijan GP?
shares
comments
48m ago
Heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, there are already strong battles breaking out among the Formula 1 field - giving our regular video show ‘Teammate Wars’ plenty to examine.
Lewis Hamilton cruised to another victory in China, leading a third 1-2 finish on the trot for Mercedes, while Bahrain star Charles Leclerc was hamstrung with a less than optimal strategy that involved team orders at Ferrari.
Join Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet to take a look at the head-to-head battles throughout the 2019 F1 grid, judged on qualifying, race result and fastest lap criteria.
More F1 insights :
Next article
Previous article
Sainz says "fired up" Seidl "impatient" to start work
Next article
Williams needs to develop at "double or triple" rivals' rate
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Azerbaijan GP?
shares
comments