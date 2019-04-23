Sign in
Formula 1 / Commentary

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Azerbaijan GP?

48m ago

Heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, there are already strong battles breaking out among the Formula 1 field - giving our regular video show ‘Teammate Wars’ plenty to examine.

Lewis Hamilton cruised to another victory in China, leading a third 1-2 finish on the trot for Mercedes, while Bahrain star Charles Leclerc was hamstrung with a less than optimal strategy that involved team orders at Ferrari. 

Join Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet to take a look at the head-to-head battles throughout the 2019 F1 grid, judged on qualifying, race result and fastest lap criteria.

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc
