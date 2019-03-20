Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict
shares
comments
1h ago
Motorsport Network’s Julia Piquet evaluates how all the drivers on the Formula 1 2019 grid are stacking up against their teammates – giving her verdict based on qualifying, race and fastest lap results.
F1 teammates went head-to-head for the first time this season in the Australian Grand Prix, but who came out on top at each outfit? Using our own scoring system to evaluate performances, we reveal which drivers took an early lead in the intra-team rivalry.
Motorsport.com will track the performance of each driver against his teammate after every race in 2019.
More F1 insights:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict
shares
comments