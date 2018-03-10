Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1 testing has looked par for the course at first glance - but adjusting laptime data for tyre compounds and fuel makes for an order that, if replicated in Australia, would sent shockwaves through the paddock.

There will be plenty of people out there who will disagree with this analysis of the competitive order based on pre-season testing. And I hope I am wrong.

To make any sense out of these two pre-season tests is pretty difficult. But over the days a trend emerges, and that trend points to Mercedes having once again done an exceptional job.