See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Top List

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 11:27 PM

Here’s what was said on the pitwall and from inside the cockpit during today’s bizarre Q3 session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as the majority of the cars failed to cross the startline in time to begin their final flying laps.

Click on the arrows to scroll through the radio exchanges before the chequered flag…

To Stroll: “So watch Hulkenberg, he may play games, he won’t want to tow you.”

To Stroll: “So watch Hulkenberg, he may play games, he won’t want to tow you.”
To Leclerc: “We are tight with timing, I will let you know.”

To Leclerc: “We are tight with timing, I will let you know.”
Vettel: “Tell Charles to go.”

Vettel: “Tell Charles to go.”
To Bottas: “We’ve got very little time in hand, try to get forward.”

To Bottas: “We’ve got very little time in hand, try to get forward.”
To Vettel: “Need to push now.”

To Vettel: “Need to push now.”
Vettel: “Tell [Leclerc] to come in front then.”

Vettel: “Tell [Leclerc] to come in front then.”
To Hamilton: “If you can move up the field, that would be good.”

To Hamilton: “If you can move up the field, that would be good.”
To Sainz: “You need to defend the position, it is four or five seconds to the flag – most cars will not get it.”

To Sainz: “You need to defend the position, it is four or five seconds to the flag – most cars will not get it.”
To Leclerc: “And you can overtake, er, Sebastian – overtake Sebastian.”

To Leclerc: “And you can overtake, er, Sebastian – overtake Sebastian.”
To Bottas: “We are not safe.”

To Bottas: “We are not safe.”
To Stroll: “Keep, keep pushing now, you need to go – you need to go!”

To Stroll: “Keep, keep pushing now, you need to go – you need to go!”
...and after the chequered flag (below).

Vettel: “Thank you, thank you.”

Vettel: “Thank you, thank you.”
Hamilton: “That’s not cool, they kept us all behind so we couldn’t get a lap. That’s an interesting tactic just to keep pole position, you just don’t need to do the lap.”

Hamilton: “That’s not cool, they kept us all behind so we couldn’t get a lap. That’s an interesting tactic just to keep pole position, you just don’t need to do the lap.”
Leclerc: “What a mess, fwaaah! Pole position anyway guys. Thanks for everything.”

Leclerc: “What a mess, fwaaah! Pole position anyway guys. Thanks for everything.”
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

