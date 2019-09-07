Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit
Here’s what was said on the pitwall and from inside the cockpit during today’s bizarre Q3 session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as the majority of the cars failed to cross the startline in time to begin their final flying laps.
Click on the arrows to scroll through the radio exchanges before the chequered flag…
To Stroll: “So watch Hulkenberg, he may play games, he won’t want to tow you.”
To Leclerc: “We are tight with timing, I will let you know.”
Vettel: “Tell Charles to go.”
To Bottas: “We’ve got very little time in hand, try to get forward.”
To Vettel: “Need to push now.”
Vettel: “Tell [Leclerc] to come in front then.”
To Hamilton: “If you can move up the field, that would be good.”
To Sainz: “You need to defend the position, it is four or five seconds to the flag – most cars will not get it.”
To Leclerc: “And you can overtake, er, Sebastian – overtake Sebastian.”
To Bottas: “We are not safe.”
To Stroll: “Keep, keep pushing now, you need to go – you need to go!”
...and after the chequered flag (below).
Vettel: “Thank you, thank you.”
Hamilton: “That’s not cool, they kept us all behind so we couldn’t get a lap. That’s an interesting tactic just to keep pole position, you just don’t need to do the lap.”
Leclerc: “What a mess, fwaaah! Pole position anyway guys. Thanks for everything.”
