Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit

Slider List To Stroll: “So watch Hulkenberg, he may play games, he won’t want to tow you.” 1 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images To Leclerc: “We are tight with timing, I will let you know.” 2 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Vettel: “Tell Charles to go.” 3 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images To Bottas: “We’ve got very little time in hand, try to get forward.” 4 / 11 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images To Vettel: “Need to push now.” 5 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Vettel: “Tell [Leclerc] to come in front then.” 6 / 11 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images To Hamilton: “If you can move up the field, that would be good.” 7 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images To Sainz: “You need to defend the position, it is four or five seconds to the flag – most cars will not get it.” 8 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images To Leclerc: “And you can overtake, er, Sebastian – overtake Sebastian.” 9 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images To Bottas: “We are not safe.” 10 / 11 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images To Stroll: “Keep, keep pushing now, you need to go – you need to go!” 11 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

