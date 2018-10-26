Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Calderon to get first Sauber F1 test in Mexico

Calderon to get first Sauber F1 test in Mexico
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

Tatiana Calderon will get her first Formula 1 test with Sauber next week as she takes part in a filming day at the Mexico City circuit on Tuesday.

The Colombian, who races in GP3, has worked with Sauber in a test role for the past two seasons but this will be the first time she has actually driven an F1 car.

The news was made official by sponsor Telmex ahead of this weekend's Mexican GP.

Speaking about the test, Calderon said: "I am very thankful and excited about the opportunity given to me by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Escuderia Telmex, Telcel, Infinitum and Claro to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time in my career.

"Since I started racing, my dream and goal has been to drive at the highest level one day. It will be an incredible experience to discover the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez from the cockpit of the C37 in Mexico City.

"As a Latin American driver, there could not be a more special place for me to make my debut behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car."

F1's rules that govern promotional day running mean Calderon will have to use special tyres and will be limited to a maximum of 100 kilometres of running.

The Sauber test comes on the same day that Sauber will conduct a Pirelli tyre test at the Mexico venue. Calderon will take over the car from Antonio Giovinazzi in the early afternoon.

