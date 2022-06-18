Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Canadian GP qualifying as it happened Next / Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble
Formula 1 News

Szafnauer confident Piastri will race in F1 next year amid Williams links

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer is confident Oscar Piastri will be racing in Formula 1 next year amid continued links to a possible seat with Williams.

Luke Smith
By:
Szafnauer confident Piastri will race in F1 next year amid Williams links
Listen to this article

After winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in consecutive years, Piastri has been serving as Alpine's reserve driver this season in tandem with an extensive private testing programme.

With two-time world champion Fernando Alonso widely expected to continue his stint with Alpine beyond the end of the season, and Esteban Ocon under a long-term contract, the team has expressed an openness in loaning Piastri out to another team for next year.

Williams has emerged as the most likely destination for Piastri next year, likely replacing Nicholas Latifi, who has struggled to match new teammate Alex Albon's form so far this season.

Speaking in Saturday's press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Szafnauer said that Alpine had "some options" on Piastri that meant there was "no need to hurry" deciding on his future.

"We'll take our time and at the right moment within the silly season we'll have a look around and make those types of decisions," Szafnauer added.

Asked if he thought Piastri would be racing in F1 next year, Szafnauer replied: "Yes."

But Szafnauer was coy about any agreements already being in place, saying: "We don't talk about the details of our contracts we have with the drivers, that is something we never do.

"So as much as I'd like to tell you, I don't think I can, but what I do say is yes, that's the plan [for Piastri to race in F1 next year]."

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito acknowledged that Piastri was "ready to go into Formula 1" and was "one on the list for sure", but thought it would be "not just for us" though the wider silly season.

Latifi's struggles through the early part of this season have led to suggestions he could be replace by Piastri midway through the current campaign.

But Capito said that Williams would see out the year with its existing line-up given the contracts that are in place.

"We don't have any other plans," Capito said. "Both have a contract for the season, and our plan is to fulfil that."

Asked by Motorsport.com about the speculation linking Piastri with a mid-season debut for Williams, Szafnauer said: "I've read the same and it is hard for me to predict the future on that, and I'd like not to.

"But I don't have any more knowledge than you do."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Canadian GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Canadian GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble

Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

More from
Oscar Piastri
Alpine expects Alonso/Piastri 2023 decision around British GP time
Formula 1

Alpine expects Alonso/Piastri 2023 decision around British GP time

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Williams More from
Williams
Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing
Formula 1

Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form
Formula 1

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.