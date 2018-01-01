Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Videos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Analysis

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from pitlane

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from pitlane
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
11h ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Suzuka pitlane at the Japanese GP on Thursday, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Slider
List

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 in pit lane

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 in pit lane
1/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

The W09 of Lewis Hamilton is pushed down the pitlane towards scrutineering.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 bargeboards

Racing Point Force India VJM11 bargeboards
2/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Top-down look at the complex bargeboard region on the VJM11, also note the six strakes on the leading edge of the floor introduced a few races ago.

Williams FW41 front wing detail

Williams FW41 front wing detail
3/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

A side shot of the Williams FW41 front wing, note how all of the upper furniture is turned outward to try and push the airflow across and around the front tyre.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wing

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wing
4/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Top-down overview of Toro Rosso’s front wing shows just how much effort is taken to direct the airflow outward.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear suspension detail
5/11

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Mercedes’ rear brake assembly as the car is built up. Note how the brake duct inlet not only sends cool air to the brake disc but some of the flow is proportioned off to the brake caliper, which itself is enclosed within the silver-coloured shielding.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
6/11

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari with a mixture of lower and higher downforce componentry on the rear wing: spoon-shaped mainplane and upper flap and open-end style louvres, along with the recently-introduced straked endplates.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 nose and front wing

Racing Point Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
7/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

A top-down overview of Force India’s front wing and ‘Cobra’ nose which helps to feed the airflow on the underside of the nose.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 of Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 of Valtteri Bottas
8/11

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great view of the immensely complex region ahead of the sidepods, with the bargeboards and its various ancillary surfaces, the chassis boomerangs and the upturned leading edge of the floor which is furnished with strakes.

Front wing of Ferrari SF71H with new livery

Front wing of Ferrari SF71H with new livery
9/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

A close up of the front wing specification introduced at the last round in Russia.

Williams FW41 bargeboards

Williams FW41 bargeboards
10/11

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An interesting look at the area ahead of the sidepods on the Williams FW41 reveals that their splitter extension is split into five distinct surfaces.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail
11/11

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

More is definitely the answer for Renault, as the amount of surfaces surrounding the bargeboards is unrivalled by the rest of the field.

Next Formula 1 article
Ericsson: IndyCar a "realistic target" alongside F1 role

Previous article

Ericsson: IndyCar a "realistic target" alongside F1 role

Next article

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1 Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1

1h ago
Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up Article
World Superbike

Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up

Blocking Sainz deal cost Red Bull Ricciardo - Abiteboul Article
Formula 1

Blocking Sainz deal cost Red Bull Ricciardo - Abiteboul

Latest videos
Paddock talk from Japan with Jon Noble 01:32
Formula 1

Paddock talk from Japan with Jon Noble

Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course 01:16
Formula 1

Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course

Shop Our Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Shop Now

News in depth
Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1

Renault, McLaren break curfew after oil arrives late
Formula 1

Renault, McLaren break curfew after oil arrives late

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus
Formula 1

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.