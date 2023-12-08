Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Susie Wolff blasts FIA for "misleading" and "unfounded" probe

Susie Wolff has blasted the FIA for lacking communication, transparency and accountability after it “misled” people by attempting an “unfounded” investigation into a supposed conflict of interest.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Susie Wolff speaks at the Financial Times Business of F1 Forum 2023

On Tuesday, the F1 Academy managing director and spouse of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes motorsport boss, were set to be the subject of an investigation by the FIA Compliance Department.

This followed highly-dubious media reports that Toto Wolff had raised comments in a meeting between Formula 1 team principals that could have only come from Formula One Management information - to which Susie Wolff might theoretically have greater access.

F1 and Mercedes condemned the allegation and took aim at the governing body for failing to adequately communicate the pending investigation.

Susie Wolff suggested alternative motives were at play, writing that the matter was rooted “in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour”.

This prompted an almost unprecedented display of unity from the nine remaining F1 teams, who coordinated the release of near-identical statements denying they had made any complaints to the FIA.

Since a team boss ostensibly complaining about Toto Wolff’s access to information was said to have prompted the investigation, it placed immense pressure on the FIA to divulge why it had formalised the matter.

However, on Thursday, the governing body commented only to say that the investigation would not proceed and that FOM processes had proved robust enough to protect against any conflict of information.

A statement read: “Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

“The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

“As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock with Susie Wolff

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock with Susie Wolff

But Susie Wolff believes this response falls short of what is required. In a social media post, she wrote in response: “My first reaction was: ‘Is that it?’”

Wolff added that the FIA has not been directly in touch with her throughout, while the public manner of the “unfounded” announcement about an investigation has led to online abuse. As such, Wolff wants answers for who “instigated this campaign and misled the media”.

She continued: “For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

“We have come a long way as a sport. I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula 1 teams. I have worked with so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

“However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

“What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help push for better racing tyres in 2025
Next article Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

Formula 1

FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Formula 1

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

DTM DTM

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is "unacceptable"

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is "unacceptable"

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is "unacceptable" Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is "unacceptable"

Porsche reacts to Lamborghini pace, explains 963 update strategy

Porsche reacts to Lamborghini pace, explains 963 update strategy

IMSA IMSA
Daytona December testing

Porsche reacts to Lamborghini pace, explains 963 update strategy Porsche reacts to Lamborghini pace, explains 963 update strategy

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

MGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment  The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe