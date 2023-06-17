Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Next / Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet

Charles Leclerc has been given permission to use his Gilles Villeneuve tribute helmet in the Formula 1 Canadian GP after the late Ferrari legend’s family was "surprised" by its appearance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc

Leclerc revealed his special helmet design on social media on Friday, but he hadn’t told the Villeneuve family what he was planning to do.

While the gesture was obviously intended to honour one of his predecessors at Ferrari the helmet design is trademarked, and thus there were potential issues around the Italian team’s current sponsors being associated with it.

Leclerc was alerted to the family’s position by Gilles’s son Jacques, who is present in the Montreal paddock as a TV pundit.

Villeneuve Sr’s image rights are controlled on behalf of the family by Jacques’s sister Melanie, and Leclerc called her on Friday evening to apologise for not alerting the family in advance.

Melanie and her mother Joann were invited to be guests of Ferrari in Montreal on Saturday and they have agreed to let Leclerc use the helmet, which he has only done so far in the short-lived FP1 session.

“Charles was very sweet about it,” Melanie told Motorsport.com. “We have no objections. It’s a nice tribute.”

Jacques stressed that the family was disappointed not to have been consulted in advance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It was just a big surprise to see the helmet yesterday because nobody had called the family,” he told Motorsport.com. “It's mainly my mother and my sister involved in that. So that was just a big shock.

“And when Lewis [Hamilton] wore Ayrton Senna's helmet the family was involved, obviously, because it's not just something you do like this.

"But then I chat with Charles and he said, 'Oh, sorry, I didn't think about it.' And then I think he talked with my sister and everything seems to be clean there.

“So it was just the way of doing things, you just check with the people involved first. That's all. So it's not a huge issue. But it was done without any of us knowing, which was a big surprise.”

Read Also:

Jacques pointed out that there are commercial issues around the use of helmet designs.

"People don't realise you have to think about the trademark,” he said. “If you take a brand and you just link to anything you'll have their lawyers on your back.

 

“This is a bit different, obviously. But now you have a picture with my dad's helmet with sponsors that are linked to that helmet now, which shouldn't be there. So that's a little bit of the grey area.

“That's why you should always check first and discuss it and do it the right way. And I think it's all been made clear.”

shares
comments

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine adamant Ocon's wobbly rear wing was safe during Canadian GP

Alpine adamant Ocon's wobbly rear wing was safe during Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine adamant Ocon's wobbly rear wing was safe during Canadian GP Alpine adamant Ocon's wobbly rear wing was safe during Canadian GP

Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine

Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Jacques Villeneuve More from
Jacques Villeneuve
Villeneuve quits Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Villeneuve quits Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

WEC

Villeneuve quits Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve quits Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe