Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Following a successful season opener in Spielberg, Formula 1 will make a second visit to the Austrian venue this weekend.

Mercedes is the favourite for pole position once again, having locked out the front row of the grid last weekend - although Lewis Hamilton was later demoted to fourth after being found guilty of ignoring yellow flags on his flying lap.

Red Bull is expected to be Mercedes' closest challenger, while both Racing Point and McLaren will be eyeing a top-five starting position.

What time does qualifying for the Stryan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix will kick off at 3pm local time in Austria and conclude at 4pm local time.

Date : Saturday 11th July 2020

: Saturday 11th July 2020 Start time: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Viewers in the UK can tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch qualifying, while Sky TV will also broadcast the session in Italy. RTL will show the race in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will be presenting its live coverage of qualifying straight from the Red Bull Ring. Make sure to check our website for live updates throughout the session.

Weather forecast for qualifying

Heavy showers are expected in Spielberg on Saturday, which could potentially disrupt both practice and qualifying.