Previous / Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to the Red Bull Ring this weekend as part of its Austrian double header. Here's how you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Max Verstappen will start Red Bull's home race from pole position after topping qualifying by just under two tenths of a second.

The Dutchman's main championship rival Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside him in second in the lead Mercedes, with an impressive Lando Norris (McLaren) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) forming the second row.

Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start fifth after a three-place grid penalty for his pitlane incident on Friday.

When is the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Austria from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Styrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Styrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'03.841  
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'04.067 0.226
3 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'04.120 0.279
4 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'04.168 0.327
5 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'04.035 0.194
6 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'04.236 0.395
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'04.472 0.631
8 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'04.514 0.673
9 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'04.574 0.733
10 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'04.708 0.867
11 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'04.671 0.830
12 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'04.800 0.959
13 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'04.808 0.967
14 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'04.875 1.034
15 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'04.913 1.072
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'05.175 1.334
17 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.217 1.376
18 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'05.429 1.588
19 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.041 2.200
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'06.192 2.351
View full results
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Previous article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
8 h

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans 00:39
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

