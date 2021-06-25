Styrian GP: Best Formula 1 technical images from Friday

Mercedes W12 front wing detail 1 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The Mercedes W12 front wing being placed on the floor illustrates how the forward-most section of the footplate is curved upward.

AlphaTauri AT02 front detail 2 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The front end of the AlphaTauri AT02 with the nose removed gives us a look at the transition inlet for the ‘S’-duct housed within the vanity panel. Note the notch still present in the bulkhead that used to house the steering assembly, which is now housed further back inside the chassis.

Red Bull RB16B front detail 3 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull has a few options available with front brake ducts this weekend as it looks to get the right temperature transfer from the brakes via the wheel rim to the tyres. This is the more closed-off version.

Red Bull RB16B front detail 4 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The setup on the other RB16B has the front panel of the brake drum removed in order that the airflow passing through that channel is exposed to the cavity between it and the wheel rim more.

McLaren MCL35M front detail 5 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A similar shot of the McLaren MCL35M as the cars were prepared, for comparison, shows how McLaren invites the airflow to move through two channels before being pushed out of the wheel rim.

Mechanics build the car of Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02 6 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images AlphaTauri also setup here with a closed-off configuration.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail 7 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the more enclosed Red Bull drum shows that the panel can be removed to create a more open arrangement.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 8 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35M with the narrower rear cooling outlet as introduced at the French Grand Prix.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M 9 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35M with the wider rear cooling outlet used during the opening phase of the season, as the team tests both options in an effort to understand what works best considering the altitude of the Red Bull Ring.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 10 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Mercedes with a larger cooling outlet than we’d ordinarily see them run, as it makes concessions for the altitude and their cooling requirements.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 11 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A sizeable cooling outlet could also be found on the Alpine A521 as the team made the necessary concessions for the Red Bull Ring.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 12 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Ferrari is also running with the largest opening at the rear of the car to help keep things cool while providing as much power as possible.

AlphaTauri AT02 floor detail 13 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The floor of the AlphaTauri AT02 off the car shows how the splitter and bargeboard cluster have essentially become one much larger surface that now features extremely complex geometries to improve the airflow's route downstream.

Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail 14 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited A look across at the rear end of the Mercedes W12’s cape and the curvature that’s used to roll up the airflow in a very specific way and deliver it to the bargeboard cluster and floor behind.

Mercedes W12 floor detail 15 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The floor ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12 has a scroll on the very edge and a substantial flap that stands proud of the floor, with variously angled fins housed within to help promote flow across and around the rear tyre face.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail 16 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the rear cutout of the Mercedes W12 rear wing endplate and the various contours used to create the serrated edge.

Mercedes W12 diffuser detail 17 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The Mercedes W12’s diffuser and lower half of the rear wing endplates. Also note the trio of winglets and their shape that are housed on the crash structure.

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail 18 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the McLaren MCL35’s bargeboard cluster, with particular focus on the shape and direction of the fins mounted on the forward footplate sections.

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail 19 / 20 Photo by: Uncredited The sidepod deflector region on the McLaren MCL35M, which has what has become traditional fare up and down the grid in the form of the venetian blind-style array but note how they twist along their length to alter the direction and speed of the airflow passing by.