Styrian GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 1 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull introduced a new diffuser design for the Monaco Grand Prix featuring a serrated trailing edge on the Gurney-like flaps that surround the diffuser. It has upped the ante for the Styrian GP, adding serrations all the way around those flaps.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 2 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A wider-angled view of the new serrated Gurney-like flaps that wrap around the diffuser on the RB16B.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 3 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array on the Aston Martin AMR21.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 4 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the forwardmost section of the bargeboard cluster on the AMR21 shows how the footplate is divided up into multiple segments, while a grouping of fins are mounted atop to help redirect the airflow too.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 5 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A more extreme closeup of the sidepod deflector array on the AMR21 which uses the venetian blind-like structure first introduced by Haas along with a collection of curved flaps on the floor's edge.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 6 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the two vertical elements on top of the AMR21’s floor axehead, also note the dogeared elements on the main bargeboard element behind.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 7 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A high downforce rear wing and double element T-Wing on the Aston Martin AMR21. Note the curvature of the upper front corner of the endplate too, which enables it to house an upwash strike in the cavity created on the outside surface.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 8 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The inlets on the side of the nose/cape of the AMR21 powers the ‘S’-duct housed within the assembly.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 9 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited Aston is using more cooling apertures alongside the cockpit in Austria to help combat the effects of the altitude. Note the double fin arrangement on either side of the halo that replaced their boomerang winglets in Baku.

Mercedes W12 brake front duct detail 10 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The front brake duct layout of the Mercedes W12 with various channels to funnel the air collected at the inlet, across the assembly and out of the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF21 front brake duct detail 11 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited In comparison we have the Ferrari SF21’s front brake duct design, which is also looking to add aerodynamic assistance, just in a slightly different way.

Mercedes W12 detail 12 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A peek under the covers of the W12 to see the power unit and ancillaries. Also note the high-downforce, twin-pillar rear wing and multi element T-Wing has been installed.

Williams FW43B rear detail 13 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The outer corner of the Williams FW43B diffuser was upgraded at the last Grand Prix and now features a shorter strake in the outer section than before.

Williams FW43B detail 14 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A wider-angle view of the entire diffuser on the Williams FW43B that was updated in France.

Williams FW43B rear detail 15 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited Plenty of detail to take in of this rear end shot of the Williams FW43B, such as the shotgun-arranged wastegate pipework, the triple stack of mini winglets either side of the crash structure and the outwardly-splayed strakes on the lower end of the rear wing endplates.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 16 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The AlphaTauri exhaust arrangement locates the wastegate pipework beneath the upper wishbones, similar to how Red Bull has done so in the past.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail 17 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited Below the wastegate pipework, Alpha Tauri has a pair of winglets that arch downward.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 18 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A closeup of the six angled fins added to the AlphaTauri AT02’s aero arsenal at the start of the season.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail 19 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The rear wing endplate of the Mercedes W12: Nothing new here, but nice to look at the various details used by the team to help manipulate the airflow.

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail 20 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari updated the front wing for the French GP, with a new wider arc used to define the footplate, while a shorter chord upper flap was also deployed and appears to be scheduled for use once again in Austria.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail 21 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Aston Martin front wing detached from the nose shows how the wing pillars are slightly splayed. Also note the metal inserts on the wing around the bridge supports and the strakes, which are used to prevent the wing from flexing too much.

Alpine A521 of Esteban Ocon, front detail 22 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of the Alpine A521’s front end, giving us a good view of the inboard suspension and steering assembly. You’ll note this is Esteban Ocon’s car, whose third damper arrangement is different to his teammate Fernando Alonso’s.

Alpine A521 of Fernando Alonso, front detail 23 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alonso’s car for comparison, note the different Belleville spring and shim arrangement, while the main body is also slightly different too, as both drivers are clearly looking for something different from the behaviour of their car. Also note the two ducts in the lower section for driver cooling.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail 24 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited The tail section on the lower end of the Ferrari SF21’s rear wing was cut down for the French GP and has appeared in the same configuration for the Styrian GP.

Aston Marin AMR21 wheel detail 25 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The rear wheel on the Aston Martin AMR21, note the knurled finish on the rim face, which helps in managing the tyre temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 26 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull set up initially with a higher-downforce package for the Styrian GP with the more complex endplates and more substantial spoon-shaped wing elements. Also note the ribbed rear wheel rims.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 27 / 28 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the rear wing support pillar that’s merged with the DRS actuator pod on the Red Bull RB16B.