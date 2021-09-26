Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call Next / Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

By:

Lance Stroll has been handed a 10-second penalty following his clash with Pierre Gasly at Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix.

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Stroll careened into the back of Gasly's AlphaTauri at Turn 8 as the rain began to fall, leaving the circuit desperately slippery for the drivers as they tried to persevere with their slick tyres.

This turned Gasly into a full 360-degree spin, for which Stroll has now had 10 seconds added onto his total race time - and the Canadian has also received two penalty points on his superlicence.

That takes Stroll's current tally up to eight points - with 12 required for a race ban.

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of Car 10 (Pierre Gasly) and team representatives, reviewed the video evidence and determined that the driver of Car 18 was wholly to blame for the collision with Car 10 at Turn 8," read the FIA's stewards' report.

"Although noting the evidence of the driver of Car 18 that the conditions were extremely slippery especially as he was on old hard tyres, the Stewards determined that it was still the responsibility of the driver to ensure that having left the track due to those very same conditions, he drove appropriately taking them into account when he re-joined and turned into the next corner, considering there were two other cars in close proximity."

Read Also:

Stroll had been running competitively in the top eight before sliding off amid the ensuing rain and hitting the wall, which brought him behind Gasly on track - leading to his botched attempt to pass.

The Aston Martin driver was also close to wiping out teammate Vettel at Turn 7 during the race, having drifted to the outside at Turn 10 and clumsily boxing in Vettel - leading the two to touch.

On the Vettel incident, Stroll said that he was unable to see his team-mate on the run to the back straight.

"Yeah I couldn't see him, I was trying to stay on the track and we just touched but nothing major," Stroll recounted.

Stroll had made his way up to fourth place at the start with a typically strong start, leapfrogging Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton off the line.

However, Stroll's late-race antics left him classified in 11th place, and he felt disappointed not to score any points off the back of his strong opening gambit.

"[It's a] shame we couldn't pick up some good points in the end. I think it was probably possible if we pitted a lap earlier for inters. A shame," he continued.

"We struggled a bit at the end. We were in traffic the whole second stint which doesn't help the tyres, the tyre life.

"Just a shame about the end. We could have pitted a lot earlier and it could have really changed our race."

shares
comments
Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Previous article

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Next article

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

1 h
Latest news
Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

11m
Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

21m
Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

49m
Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

55m
Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call
Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
8m

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
14m

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
57m

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after engine change Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after engine change

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
7 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.