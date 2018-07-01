Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Stroll hit with penalty for holding up Perez

shares
comments
Stroll hit with penalty for holding up Perez
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 1, 2018, 6:02 PM

Lance Stroll has been docked 10 seconds in the Austrian GP results and given three penalty points for failing to obey blue flags when running ahead of Sergio Perez in the closing laps.

The time penalty meant that Stroll traded 13th place with his Williams teammate Sergey Sirotkin, who had been behind him on the road.

Stroll made a pitstop for fresh tyres with just four laps of the race to run, and came out ahead of Perez.

The team told him to try and remain unlapped by the Force India driver, and by attempting to do so he ignored the blue flag signals.

"Lance went quite a long time without moving over, but he was on new tyres as well," said race director Charlie Whiting.

"One can understand that, but I think he should have moved over."

The FIA stewards took a dim view of the Canadian's decision to prioritise the request from the team over his obligation to let a potentially faster car past.

In their verdict they stated: "The driver of car 18 admitted he had seen the blue flags, light panels and the light on his steering wheel.

"He stated his team had told him to attempt to un-lap himself but had not advised him to let car 11 pass until almost one lap of flags and lights had been displayed to him.

"The reason for awarding 3 penalty points is that the issue of blue flags was specifically raised at the Friday night drivers' briefing and confirmed in the Race Directors notes, in particular the requirement to allow the following car to pass 'at the first available opportunity.'

"In this instance the driver decided to give priority to the team instruction (to un-lap himself) over the regulations and the race directors specific instructions (regarding the blue flag procedure)."

Whiting acknowledged that there as an issue with the blue flag signal in Pierre Gasly's car, but it was only related to the Toro Rosso driver, and was not an issue with automated FIA system.

"It was only Gasly. And there was a problem with, there's a connection on the car seemed to have failed, so we were doing it manually.

"Once we realised that was what happened, we could do it manually still rely on the automatic system which we have at the moment. It was a problem on the car."

Next Formula 1 article
Austrian GP: Post-race press conference

Previous article

Austrian GP: Post-race press conference

Next article

Mercedes explains Hamilton VSC strategy mistake

Mercedes explains Hamilton VSC strategy mistake

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Lance Stroll

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.