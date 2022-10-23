Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight Next / Red Bull and Alpine to face F1 stewards in Austin after Haas protest
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Stroll gets three-place grid penalty for Mexico after Alonso crash

Lance Stroll has received a three-place grid penalty for the next Formula 1 race in Mexico as punishment for his collision with Fernando Alonso.

Luke Smith
By:
Stroll gets three-place grid penalty for Mexico after Alonso crash
Listen to this article

Stroll and Alonso were involved in a huge crash on the back straight on Lap 22 of the race that briefly sent Alonso’s Alpine car airborne.

As Alonso moved to the left to pass Stroll, the Aston Martin driver shifted across to defend, only for their wheels to make contact.

It sent Stroll spinning into the wall and out of the race, while Alonso suffered a big impact when his car hit the ground again. He managed to drive slowly back to the pits and then continued after receiving a new nose and a fresh set of tyres.

Stroll and Alonso met with the FIA stewards after the race at the Circuit of The Americas, where it was decided that Stroll was predominantly to blame for the crash, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for Mexico.

“It was clear to us that the driver of Car 18 made a late move in reacting to the overtaking attempt by the driver of Car 14 by moving to the left,” the stewards said.

“The stewards determine that the driver of Car 18 was predominantly to blame.”

As well as the three-place grid penalty, Stroll also picked up two penalty points on his FIA superlicence, taking him up to five for the 12-month period.

Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight
Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight
Red Bull and Alpine to face F1 stewards in Austin after Haas protest

Red Bull and Alpine to face F1 stewards in Austin after Haas protest
