Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has explained why he thought his penalty for tagging Daniel Ricciardo behind the safety car in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix was "a joke".
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement
Ricciardo: Stroll "making my blood boil" after China F1 contact
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes plans Miami F1 upgrades as Russell urges back-to-basics approach
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Prime
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments