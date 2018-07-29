Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Damage to new front wing triggers pitlane start for Stroll

shares
comments
Damage to new front wing triggers pitlane start for Stroll
By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 29, 2018, 10:54 AM

Lance Stroll’s crash in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying has cost him the use of Williams’s upgraded front wing and will see him start the race from the pitlane.

Lance Stroll, Williams Racing
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41

The Canadian made it into Q2 in the wet but lost the rear of the car after running wide onto the exit kerb of Turn 9, spun back across the track and hit the barrier nose-first.

The contact broke the front wing, the design of which was introduced at the German Grand Prix, and the team does not have a spare for either driver.

Because the older-specification front wing being fitted to Stroll’s car is substantially different to the new version, Stroll will have to start from the pits for breaking parc ferme.

The new wing was not introduced to bring more downforce to the car but instead give the drivers a more balanced feeling from the unpredictable FW41.

It was suggested that the team could remove Sergey Sirotkin’s upgraded wing for Stroll to use in the race, but the idea was dismissed by tech chief Paddy Lowe on Saturday.

Stroll said he was caught out by the ever-worsening conditions during Q2 when he went off.

“I was on a pretty good lap until then and I was on a part of the circuit where it was raining and got caught out,” said Stroll. “I went on the kerb a little bit and the rear got around on me.

“I made contact with the inside wall, it was just one of those things.

“Someone was going to get caught out, it can happen.”

Next Formula 1 article
Hartley "put balls on the line" to secure Q3 debut

Previous article

Hartley "put balls on the line" to secure Q3 debut

Next article

Sainz defied Renault pit call for "important" Q3 lap

Sainz defied Renault pit call for "important" Q3 lap

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Williams
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race Sydney
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

45m ago

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Lance Stroll

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.